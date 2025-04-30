Hong Kong Plans to Launch Flights to Almaty and Astana

ASTANA – Hong Kong airlines plans to open passenger flights to Almaty and Astana, as was announced during a visit of Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev to Hong Kong International Airport on April 29, reported the ministry’s press service.

The plans were discussed during meetings with Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Transport and Logistics Bureau Kelvin Ma, CEO of Airport Authority Hong Kong Vivian Cheung, and senior representatives from regional carriers including Hong Kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Hong Kong Air Cargo.

Hong Kong International Airport has been ranked number one worldwide in air cargo for 14 consecutive years. In 2024, the airport handled 4.9 million tons of cargo.