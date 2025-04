ASTANA – Foreign tourists spent more than $2.6 billion in Kazakhstan in 2024, according to the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The highest spending came from visitors from China ($307 million), Germany ($56 million), Türkiye ($53 million), and the United States ($47 million).

The National Bank reports that average spending per tourist from far abroad ranged from $1,200 to $1,500 per trip.