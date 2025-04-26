Food, Fields, and Farms: Local Company Offers Authentic Tours in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Exploring farms, dining in sunflower fields, and uncovering the hidden corners of Kazakhstan — that’s what the Ken Dala project is all about. It offers travelers a true taste of rural life, far from the usual tourist routes. In a conversation with The Astana Times, project founder Meruert Bizhanova discussed how her tours open up a more authentic Kazakhstan.

Since 2024, Ken Dala, which means wide steppe in Kazakh, has been creating unique experiences that blend gastronomy with agriculture. The team crafts routes through scenic villages and working farms. These journeys leave guests with vivid memories and a deeper connection to Kazakhstan’s nature and culture.

From idea to journey

The Ken Dala project was born not from a business plan, but from a personal motivation. While traveling through small villages in Europe, Bizhanova realized how important it is to step out of the usual city rhythm.

Back in Kazakhstan, Bizhanova quickly built a team and organized a pilot tour. “Well, I thought, if I liked it, and I am very picky about vacations, other people will probably like it too,” she said.

Bizhanova and her team decided that they would explore not only authentic, rural Kazakhstan, but also introduce people to local farmers. In their opinion, farmers are the best guides in the rural areas.

“They [farmers] don’t just grow products — there’s a deeper meaning behind it. Farm products shape our culture of consumption, develop our taste, which we get used to from childhood. And at some point, it becomes part of our identity,” she said.

Behind the routes

Every Ken Dala trip is the result of a significant amount of work, from searching for locations on social media to real-life scouting out in the field. Bizhanova created agro-gastronomic tours with farm visits and beautiful dinners in unique locations.

“We just explore, drive around, and spend days on it. We use up a lot of time, energy, and resources. But it’s all worth it, because our guests end up in places that aren’t typical tourist spots,” Bizhanova explained.

Aesthetic feasts in wild locations, visits to farms, and a final dinner with a local family — that’s what the perfect tour looks like.

Bizhanova shared behind-the-scenes stories from her earlier routes in the Akmola Region.

“Finding a local family in a village means knocking on doors. That’s exactly what we did. I was looking for a house with a great view, and I found one with a breathtaking view. I knocked, pitched the idea of hosting a dinner, and they agreed. That’s how scouting usually goes,” she said.

Sometimes, a Ken Dala tour comes together spontaneously. One example is the tour to the grain farm of Dalel Dzhuzbayev, one of the largest wheat producers in Kazakhstan.

“I’ve been following him [Dalel Dzhuzbayev] on social media for a while. Then one day I randomly saw him in a parking lot, and told him about the project. Then he invited us to visit the farm,” Bizhanova said.

This is how the route came to life, giving people the opportunity to visit a location they would never normally have access to. It includes a drive through the wheat fields and a beautiful dinner in a sunflower field.

Ken Dala heads to Mangystau and Almaty

This year, the Ken Dala team is expanding the geography of its tours.

“I have always dreamed of launching tours to western Kazakhstan. I visited the Mangystau Region, explored Aktau and Bozzhyra. It was an absolutely life-changing experience. I haven’t seen anything like these places anywhere — it felt like being on another planet,” Bizhanova said.

According to Bizhanova, the new Mangystau tour will include a seaside breakfast, a trip to the mesmerizing Bozzhyra tract, an introduction to spearfishing, and a visit to a goat farm.

The project will also expand to Almaty, featuring tours through apple and berry farms. Guests will take part in harvesting and enjoy a home-cooked dinner with a mountain view at a local family’s house.

“In Almaty, there will be two different routes — an apple and a berry one, with tasting sessions, meetings with farmers, and of course, picnics,” Bizhanova explained.

The team will also continue to develop tours in the Akmola Region. A new mushroom route will be added to the usual tours. Visitors will learn how to collect local mushrooms, distinguish between edible and inedible mushrooms, and later enjoy dinner with a chef.

“Our tours are becoming increasingly diverse. We’re planning more routes to showcase the multifaceted nature of Kazakhstan, and this year there will be especially many unique offerings for our guests,” she said.

For international explorers

“I think international tourists are craving the kind of experiences we offer,” said Bizhanova. “The world is tired of cliché tourist experiences. Today, people want something real — something authentic.”

To meet this growing demand, the Ken Dala team is working on adapting its routes for a foreign audience.

“We plan to bring in more Kazakh authenticity for a global audience,” she added.

The new program will feature hands-on cooking classes, where visitors can try to cook traditional dishes like beshbarmak and bauyrsaks. Guests will also be offered deeper insights into Kazakh history to help them connect with the culture through authentic experiences.