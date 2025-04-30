Exciting Events You Can’t Miss to Start Your May 

ASTANA – May kicks off with a vibrant lineup of events celebrating unity, music, and culture. May 1 is an official holiday in Kazakhstan, marking Unity Day. From spectacular concerts to unforgettable shows, The Astana Times brings you the top picks to enjoy this weekend.

Unity Celebration on May 1

A festive concert will take place at the Makhambet Utemisov Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana, featuring performances by talented young artists.

Venue: Makhambet Utemisov Palace of Schoolchildren; 1, Mambetov Street.

Sports, music, and celebration at the Expo area on May 1

The Expo area will come alive with a vibrant array of activities. Birlik Zharysy (unity competition in Kazakh), a mass fun run symbolizing unity and a healthy lifestyle, will energize participants of all ages. Guests can also enjoy a concert by creative ensembles of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and participate in competitions in traditional ethnic sports, celebrating the nation’s diverse heritage.

Venue: Expo area; 53/1, Mangilik El Avenue.

“Abai” opera on May 1

Step into the world of “Abai,” the timeless Kazakh opera by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi, brought to the stage with moving melodies and heartfelt drama in a compelling celebration of national heritage.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Eastern Rhapsody” concert on May 1

Enjoy the fusion of Eastern traditions and contemporary dance in a performance that combines culture and modern movement for a visually stunning experience.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Qazaqstan Hockey Open on May 3

Hockey fans, brace yourselves for an intense clash as Kazakhstan faces off against Russia in an electrifying battle on ice.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Gala concert on May 3-4

Celebrate talent and passion at this vibrant concert featuring bright performances by young artists. A night full of music, rhythm, and inspiration awaits you.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Silk Road” concert on May 4

Journey along the ancient Silk Road through enchanting melodies performed by the celebrated Madrigal ensemble. A musical evening blending history, culture, and artistry.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Sandra’s live concert on May 4

Pop legend Sandra Ann Lauer, commonly known as Sandra, will bring her timeless hits to Astana, including classics like “Maria Magdalena.” Get ready for a night of nostalgia, energy, and unforgettable energy.

Venue: Qazaqqoncert; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Unity Run in the First President’s Park on May 1

A run will take place in the First President’s Park at 10 a.m. bringing together 300 participants. The event highlights the spirit of togetherness and the strong bond among the country’s diverse communities.

Venue: The First President’s Park; Al-Farabi Avenue.

Cultural performances on May 1

Celebrate Kazakhstan’s Unity Day on Abai Square with a rich cultural program featuring folk and contemporary music, dances, and cultural performances by local artists. The day will culminate in a concert with Kazakhstan’s top stars, alongside a photo exhibition titled “Unity of the People in Focus.”

Venue: Abai Square; 148, Dostyk Avenue.

Ay Yola live concert on May 1

Ay Yola brings a unique blend of tradition and modern sound. With their hit “Homay” making waves on Shazam and Yandex Music, their live shows go beyond music – they create a timeless atmosphere that captivates every listener.

Venue: Queen Almaty; 275, Nazarbayev Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Ice Show on May 1

Step into a world of grace and power on ice as Eteri Tutberidze’s skaters perform breathtaking routines in a show to remember.

Venue: Halyk Arena; Tickets are available here.

Grand MMA on May 3

MMA fans, don’t miss an action-packed evening as the best fighters face off at Naiza 72. Expect fierce battles and high energy.

Venue: Baluan Sholak Palace of Sports and Culture; 44, Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Tchaikovsky’s 185th Anniversary gala concert on May 3

Dive into the magical world of classical music with a stunning gala featuring the masterpieces of Pyotr Tchaikovsky – an unforgettable night for true music lovers.

Venue: Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Hollywood Soundtracks live concert by Cinema Lab on May 3

A magical orchestral evening featuring some of the most iconic film scores from Hollywood’s greatest movies. From epic blockbusters to timeless classics, this concert brings the power of cinematic music to life in a breathtaking live performance.

Venue: Smart Point; 280, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here