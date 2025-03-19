SCO Investors Association Holds First Meeting in Astana

ASTANA – The Association of Investors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states held its first meeting on March 18 in Astana, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The Investors Association was established following the decision of the SCO Heads of State Council at the Astana Summit in July last year. It serves as a platform for promoting direct and portfolio investments, supporting priority economic sectors in SCO member states.

The participants, including representatives of government agencies, as well as more than 20 investment agencies and foundations, exchanged views on current and prospective areas of cooperation within the SCO.

They discussed opportunities for potential investment projects in key sectors of the economy, focusing on improving the investment climate and overcoming existing barriers in this field.

Following the meeting, they adopted the Association’s Work Plan and signed the Minutes.