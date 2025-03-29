Nauryz Ball in Astana Welcomes Diplomats for Music and Culture

ASTANA — The Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information hosted the annual Nauryz Ball on March 28 in Astana, uniting foreign diplomats, cultural figures and officials for an evening of traditional music, dance and customs to celebrate the Eastern New Year and Kazakh heritage.

Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev opened the evening by honoring the Nauryz Ball as a newly emerging tradition that underscores Kazakhstan’s cultural richness and international engagement.

“Today we are honored to witness the emergence of a new Kazakhstan tradition – the Nauryz Ball, now celebrated for the second consecutive year. This event has quickly become an annual tradition, bringing together distinguished representatives of the diplomatic corps, political leaders, and cultural figures,” said Kosherbayev.

“Your keen interest in our culture, traditions, and language, along with your tireless efforts in promoting them on the international stage, is deeply valued (…) Nauryz transcends borders and reminds us that, despite our differences in language and traditions, we share common values and aspirations. It is a call to embrace harmony and mutual respect, as we work together towards a brighter and more prosperous future,” he said.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin thanked foreign ambassadors for continued efforts to elevate political dialogue.

“Throughout its history, Nauryz has brought friends closer, reconciled those in conflict, and expanded the scope of mutual respect – it is a holiday with deep philosophical meaning. In this context, I wish the representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations in our country success in their efforts to elevate political dialogue and cooperation in the world to a new level,” said Rakhmetullin.

A celebration in full color and sound

The event featured a vibrant interactive concert with opera singers, folklore ensembles, solo artists, national musicians and fashion shows. The guests were welcomed by traditional Kazakh games, including assyk atu and arm wrestling, before being ushered into a hall filled with the sounds of aitys, a unique spoken art form blending poetry, public speaking and music.

“I’m really appreciating the amazing music, the brilliant musicians, the fantastic dancers. It’s a fantastic end to the Nauryz holiday (…) My favorite part is seeing people in national costumes and enjoying traditional foods—even if it’s a little chilly outside,” said Kathy Leach, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Radiant with joy, German Ambassador Monika Iwersen echoed the sentiment, noting the inclusive spirit of the holiday.

“I think Nauryz in Kazakhstan is a wonderful celebration of spring, of coming together and of the diversity in this country. So I always enjoy participating. I try to dress to the occasion and I love celebrating Nauryz in Central Asia. It’s always a very beautiful, a very joyful occasion,” said Iwersen.

The guests then enjoyed performances of traditional and international dances before joining the dance floor themselves in a grand festive ball.

The cultural program of the Nauryz Ball also included a segment from the Kazakh epos about Aldar Kose, a beloved folk hero known for his wit and moral integrity, and a fashion show featuring traditional clothes with modern design.

The public also learned about traditional customs from birth to adulthood, such as betashar, the ceremonial unveiling of a bride, and shildehana, the celebration of a newborn’s birth.

“I’m very excited to be here because this is the first time that I’ve been celebrating Nauryz. I’ve really enjoyed everything over the last week (…) It’s really such a joyful celebration,” said Stephen O’Malley, an interim United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan.

Tusaukeser: marking milestone at the heart of the ball

One of the most moving moments came when the audience witnessed a live performance of tusaukeser, an ancient Kazakh ritual marking a child’s first steps. The symbolic ceremony was performed for one-year-old Khaknazar, the son of performing artists at the event.

The honor of cutting the ceremonial black-and-white string, symbolizing the child’s future path, was given to Dr. Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Kazakhstan. Kosherbayev and Dr. Sarwar then guided the child across a mat to symbolize a smooth journey through life.

“I’m so proud to be here. It shows how much Kazakhstan preserves its traditions. As UNICEF, we believe a good start is very important for a child (…) I wish him all the best so that his childhood is very smooth — he goes to a proper kindergarten, proper school, and he grows up as a very strong Kazakh for the country,” said Dr. Sarwar.