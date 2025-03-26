Kazakhstan’s Top Math & Physics School Becomes Central Asia’s First Apple Training Center

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s National School of Physics and Math (FIZMAT) became the first in Central Asia to receive the Apple Authorized Training Center for Education (AATCE) status, reported the Education Ministry on March 23.

Granting the AATCE status confirms the school’s adherence to Apple’s global standards for teaching digital subjects and training IT professionals. The curriculum features a certified Develop in Swift course, enabling students to learn the Swift programming language and create their own iOS mobile applications within the framework of schools and universities.

“Until now, such centers have primarily been established at universities and colleges. FIZMAT stands as a unique example at the school level, recognized by Apple for its exceptional teaching quality and technological training of students,” said Yulia Andreyeva, the founder of iTeacher Academy (Apple Authorized Reseller).

Classes for students in grades 8–9 are held twice a week. As part of the course, students study the basics of programming and the architecture of mobile applications and implement their IT projects. They also participate in international Apple competitions like the Swift Student Challenge. For younger students, there are courses designed to introduce them to the Apple ecosystem and basic digital skills.

“The opening of AATCE in Kazakhstan is an important step in the development of digital education. It provides our schoolchildren with access to the best global educational standards and strengthens our leading positions in the field of IT training at the regional level,” said the ministry’s spokesperson Mereke Amangeldykyzy.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has consistently implemented a policy of digitalizing school education. As part of national initiatives, 100% of school textbooks have been digitized, 95.2% of schools have significantly enhanced their internet access, digital educational platforms are being introduced, and elements of artificial intelligence are being integrated into the educational process. These measures focus on improving education quality and equipping students with the skills needed to face the challenges of a digital future.