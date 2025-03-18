Kazakhstan’s Container Shipments via Trans-Caspian Route Increases 2.7 Times in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s container shipments via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) increased 2.7 times in 2024, reaching 56,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

The growth was discussed during a meeting between Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and William Thompson, head of the Eurasia Division at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), reported the Ministry of Trade and Integration on March 13.

Total cargo transportation along the route grew 62% from the previous year, reaching 4.5 million tons. The China-Europe direction saw the most significant rise, with 35,600 TEU transported—27 times more than in 2023. By 2025, Kazakhstan aims to increase transit to 5.2 million tons, including 70,000 TEU.

During the meeting, Shakkaliyev expressed gratitude to the OECD for supporting Kazakhstan’s efforts in trade integration, competitiveness, and sustainable economic growth.

He emphasized that the ministry is aligning with OECD standards through strategic initiatives, including the Trade Facilitation Index, the Services Trade Restrictiveness Index, export credit agencies working groups, and the Eurasia Competitiveness Program, with active participation from QazTrade.

The sides also discussed future cooperation, including a seminar on critical raw materials on March 13 in Astana. Thompson invited Shakkaliyev to attend the Emerging Market Economy forum in Istanbul on April 10.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and economic cooperation within the OECD framework.