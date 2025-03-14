Kazakhstan Welcomes Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan and Armenia

ASTANA — Kazakhstan welcomes the statements from the Ministries of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the conclusion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Inter-State Relations between the two countries.

“We express confidence that the agreements reached and the signing of this historic document will be an important step toward normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and ensuring stability, security, and prosperity for the entire South Caucasus region.

Kazakhstan reaffirms its strong support for efforts to continue the constructive dialogue between the two countries, with a view to establishing enduring and lasting peace,” reads the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s statement on March 14.

Armenian and Azerbaijani officials announced on March 13 that they had reached an agreement on the text of a peace treaty, marking a significant breakthrough in their decades-long conflict.