Kazakhstan Presents Digital Investment Coin at Berlin’s World Money Fair 

ASTANA—The National Bank of Kazakhstan presented the digital investment coin ÚKI at the World Money Fair in Berlin on Feb. 28, the bank’s press service reported. The global presentation unveiled the key features of the project’s launch and implementation.

International experts highly appreciated the project’s advancement, focus on financial education, quality, and exclusive design. The Kazakhstan Mint produced the gold investment coin ÚKI, while NBK designers developed its concept.

The coins will be available for purchase on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) through the Tabys mobile app.

The World Money Fair is the largest global numismatic platform, gathering central banks, mints, coin designers, and industry leaders. The Kazakh bank has participated annually since 2000.