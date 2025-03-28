Kazakhstan, EU Discuss Strengthening Cooperation, Visa Facilitation in Almaty Meeting

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – Vice-President of European Commission Kaja Kallas discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union during the March 28 meeting in Almaty.

Tokayev and Kallas focused on the expansion of trade and economic partnership in priority areas such as energy, manufacturing, and digitalization, as well as large-scale infrastructure projects within the Middle Corridor, reported Akorda.

As Kallas noted, Kazakhstan was the first country in the region to sign the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the EU, demonstrating a high level of bilateral relations. During the meeting, she announced the initiation of the launch of visa facilitation negotiations between the European Commission and Kazakhstan, which was welcomed by Tokayev as a good opportunity to expand people-to-people ties.

The officials exchanged views on current topics of the international and regional agenda.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of demonstrating caution and responsibility when assessing complex global events, especially amid growing international instability. He underlined Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment for seeking diplomatic solutions to all acute international problems and conflicts.