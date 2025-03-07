Kazakhstan Donates Locomotives to Kyrgyz Republic 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has donated five locomotives, including two shunting and three mainline, to the Kyrgyz Republic, the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) reported on March 7.

The locomotives were handed over to Kyrgyz Temir Jolu, the country’s largest railroad carrier, from Kazakhstan’s Karatau, Zhem, and Shymkent railroad stations.

The transfer was facilitated by KazAID, which actively works on strengthening ties and cooperation with neighboring countries in key areas including transport, energy, and infrastructure.