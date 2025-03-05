First Container Train from India Dispatches to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – A subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), in cooperation with Uzbekistan’s and Turkmenistan’s railway companies, organized the first shipment of 12 twenty-foot containers carrying ceramic tiles from Mundra Port, India, to Astana on March 4.

The KTZ press service reported that the train will travel 1,585 kilometers by sea and 4,300 kilometers by rail, passing through Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Depending on the workload at Bandar Abbas Port in Iran, delivery will take approximately 25-30 days.

The transportation is carried out as part of the development of container service along the eastern route of the North-South corridor. This corridor significantly reduces delivery times and transportation costs while expanding trade opportunities for exporters and importers of the countries.