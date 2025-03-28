Final Weekend of March? Here’s What Not to Miss in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – March is wrapping up. Prepare for an exciting weekend with unique events and experiences in Astana and Almaty. Whether you are in the mood for an exhibition, stunning performances, or concerts, there’s something for everyone. The Astana Times has curated a guide to events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

Thomas Anders concert on March 29

Experience the iconic voice of Modern Talking live on stage. Thomas Anders will perform his greatest hits, including “You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul,” “Cheri Cheri Lady,” and many more. A must-attend event for fans of classic, timeless music.

Venue: QazaqQoncert; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Heritage of the Great Steppe” on March 29

This breathtaking performance showcases the elegance of Kazakh dance, bringing to life the spirit and traditions of the Great Steppe. A stunning combination of ballet and folk elements, the show has captivated audiences both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 9, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Astana Fashion Show on March 29

An event featuring the latest collections from top designers, showcasing cutting-edge fashion trends and creative expression. The show brings together industry professionals, fashion enthusiasts, and influencers for an evening of style, elegance and innovation.

Venue: 57, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Fountain of Bakhchisarai” ballet on March 30

An extraordinary ballet based on Alexander Pushkin’s timeless poem. This masterpiece tells the tragic story of Maria, a Polish noblewoman, and Khan Girey, the Tatar ruler who falls in love with her, leading to a dramatic and heartbreaking fate. With breathtaking choreography, powerful music, and stunning stage design, this production brings the legendary love story to life in an unforgettable performance.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Kazakhstan Premier League on March 30

The Astana Arena host a thrilling football game between Astana and Zhetisu. Get ready for an exciting match full of action and intense moments. Support your team and be part of the excitement.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Hollywood Soundtracks live concert by Cinema Lab on March 29

A magical orchestral evening featuring some of the most iconic film scores from Hollywood’s greatest movies. From epic blockbusters to timeless classics, this concert brings the power of cinematic music to life in a breathtaking live performance.

Venue: Smart Point; 280, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Art exhibition on March 29-31

Step into the world of three groundbreaking artists who shaped modern art in unique ways. This exhibition presents the surreal visions of Salvador Dali, the provocative street art of Banksy, and the bohemian elegance of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, offering a fascinating journey through different artistic movements.

Venue: Lumiere Hall; 13 k2b, Al- Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Whiplash,” an immersive theatrical improvisation on March 30

Inspired by the intensity and psychological drama of the iconic film, this immersive theater performance offers a gripping experience where the audience is drawn into the unfolding story. Prepare for emotional and intense performances.

Venue: Hola Dance; 58 a, Zhandosov Street. Tickets are available here.