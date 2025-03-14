Discover Top Spring Weekend Activities in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – Spring is settling in, bringing warmth and a sense of renewal to Astana and Almaty. March 14 is a special day, marked by an Amal holiday, also known as Korisu, which means to meet each other in Kazakh. It marks the awakening of nature and the strengthening of human connections. The Astana Times has picked interesting events to brighten your weekend.

Astana

“Coppélia” ballet on March 15-16

A classical ballet filled with mystery, love, and humor. Stunning choreography and Delibes’ enchanting music bring this timeless story to life.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Aiman-Sholpan” musical on March 16

Vibrant musical adaptation of the Kazakh literary classic by Mukhtar Auezov. This performance brings to life the story of twin sisters, Aiman and Sholpan, as they navigate love, family, and societal expectations. Blending stunning choreography, traditional Kazakh music, and modern theatrical elements, this performance masterfully fuses heritage with contemporary storytelling.

Venue: Zhastar Theater; 10, Ilyas Esenberlin Street. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Mirzhakyp Dulatov, March 5 – April 27

A historical and cultural exhibition dedicated to a remarkable figure Mirzhakyp Dulatov, who played a crucial role in awakening the Kazakh spirit. Through rare photographs, archival documents, and unique artifacts, the public will gain insights into the life, legacy, and impact of this influential personality. The exhibition offers a deep dive into Kazakh history, national identity, and the struggle for cultural and intellectual revival.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Exhibition of Van Gogh’s works on March 10-25

Through movement, light, and sound, stunning visuals and cutting-edge technology bring Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life. The exhibition uses state-of-the-art projection technology to surround visitors with moving images, creating a fully immersive journey into the artist’s world. Step inside the vibrant scenes of “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “The Bedroom,” and feel the emotions behind Van Gogh’s brushstrokes. Perfect for art lovers and those seeking a unique cultural experience.

Venue: Lumiere Hall; 13k2B, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Marat Bisengaliev solo concert on March 15

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of classical music with world-famous Kazakh violinist Marat Bisengaliev. Known for his skill, passion, and flawless technique, he has performed in top concert halls and worked with leading orchestras worldwide.

Venue: Kazakh National Orchestra of Folk Instruments named after Kurmangazy; 83, Abylai Khan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Classical music concert of Ludovico Einaudi’s compositions by Ne Prosto Soloists

A mesmerizing tribute to the legendary Ludovico Einaudi, whose music blends classical elegance with modern minimalism. This concert will feature talented musicians performing his most beloved compositions. Each piece will take the audience on an emotional journey through delicate piano passages, deep string arrangements, and atmospheric melodies that evoke a sense of nostalgia and serenity. The evening promises an immersive experience filled with beauty, harmony, and the timeless magic of Einaudi’s music.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.