Dimash Fan Club’s Nauryz Celebration: Unique Board Game and Kazakh Feast

ASTANA – The Polish fan club of Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen marked Nauryz on March 22 with a series of festive activities, with the highlight being the unveiling of a unique board game titled Traveling Through Kazakhstan with Dimash.

This strategic game takes players on an exciting journey through Qudaibergen’s homeland. Participants explore famous landmarks, discover fascinating facts about the country and its culture, and compete for the ultimate reward – a hypothetical concert in Astana and a chance to meet Qudaibergen. The game is available in Polish and English, with Kazakh and Spanish versions coming soon. The game’s creators are Magdalena Hołda, Sylwia Szejter-Ziomek, and Katarzyna Strzelińska, reported Dimash News on March 26.

The presentation took place at the Warsaw Multicultural Center, where fans introduced their creation and prepared an authentic Kazakh dastarkhan. The tables were filled with traditional dishes such as baursaks, irimshik (a traditional Kazakh cheese), zhent (a traditional treat made from crushed wheat mixed with sugar and butter), and kurt (a popular snack made from dried cottage cheese), all homemade by the fans using original recipes.

The celebration also featured a special broadcast on Dimash Radio in Warsaw, where Kazakh music played and discussions about the holiday’s cultural significance took place. Polish fans are already looking forward to future gatherings and Qudaibergen’s upcoming concerts.