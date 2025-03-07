Celebrate Women’s Day with Exciting Events

ASTANA – As International Women’s Day approaches, Astana and Almaty come alive with festive energy, offering a vibrant lineup of events. From mesmerizing concerts and elegant ballets to dazzling performances, both cities promise an unforgettable celebration.

Astana

Gala Ballet on March 7

Dedicated to International Women’s Day, this spectacular ballet evening will be a cultural highlight in the capital. Audiences can enjoy breathtaking performances from iconic classics such as “Spartacus,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and “The Flame of Paris.”

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen classical music concert by candlelight on March 8

Experience the magic of live classical music performed by professional musicians, illuminated by the warm glow of candlelight. The program features masterpieces by Mozart alongside contemporary domestic and international compositions, creating a truly enchanting atmosphere.

Venue: Red Hall; 53, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“Dedication to Love” concert on March 9

Let music speak the language of love at this special concert filled with heartfelt melodies and deep emotions. A perfect way to celebrate beauty, passion, and romance through music.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Kontinental Hockey League on March 8

Enjoy an adrenaline-filled evening of hockey as Barys HC takes on its rivals in an exciting Kontinental Hockey League match. Feel the energy of live sports action on the ice.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Mezzo’s concert tour, “Beloved Woman,” on March 8

Kazakhstan’s vocal quartet, Mezzo, invites you to a magical evening of classical music accompanied by a symphony orchestra. The concert will feature masterpieces by composers such as Giuseppe Verdi, Gaetano Donizetti, Akhmet Zhubanov, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, brought to life with Mezzo’s signature artistry. Expect stunning solo performances, duets, and special surprises.

Venue: Dostyk Hall; 85A, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Tango Evening concert on March 8

Immerse yourself in the passionate rhythms of tango as talented musicians perform both classical and modern masterpieces. Rich melodies and expressive harmonies will create an electrifying atmosphere, making this evening truly unforgettable.

Venue: Smart Point; 280, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen classical music concerts by candlelight on March 8

This evening promises exquisite musical moments as beloved hits are elegantly reimagined in classical arrangements, all under the soft glow of candlelight. Immerse yourself in a relaxed and romantic atmosphere where every note evokes a sense of nostalgia and passion.

Venue: Aubakirova Art Space; 140, Karasai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.