Welcome Spring: First Weekend Bursts with Must-See Events

ASTANA – March 1 marks the Day of Gratitude in Kazakhstan – a celebration of kindness, unity, and appreciation. As spring unfolds, breathing new life into the world with its gentle warmth and fresh beginnings, this day is a beautiful reminder to cherish our loved ones, express gratitude, and embrace the season with joy.

Astana

“Ot Kyz” (Fire Girl) ballet on March 1

“Ot Kyz” is a mesmerizing ballet performance inspired by Kazakh folklore. A story of love, destiny, and resilience told through elegant choreography and breathtaking stage design. Experience the magic of these unforgettable performances.

Venue: Astana Ballet ; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Anniversary gala concert of the Gulder ensemble on March 1

A grand anniversary concert celebrating 55 years of the Gulder legendary ensemble. This special evening brings a fusion of tradition and modernity – classical stage art reimagined in a new way. Enjoy instrumental and choreographic performances created specifically for this event and many more exciting surprises.

Venue: Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“A Journey into the World of National Instruments” concert on March 1

Discover the rich soundscape of traditional Kazakh instruments—a unique musical experience featuring talented performers and rare instruments from Kazakhstan’s heritage.

Venue: Philharmonic Chamber Hall; 29, Abay Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Aivazovsky & Roerich” exhibition from Feb. 26 to March 9

Step into a world where art comes to life. This unique digital exhibition brings the masterpieces of Ivan Aivazovsky and Nicholas Roerich to a new dimension. Through advanced multimedia technology, experience their breathtaking seascapes and mystical landscapes.

Venue: Lumire Hall; 13к2В, Al-Farabi Avenue.Tickets are available here.

El Día de Andalucía (Celebration of Andalucia Day) on March 1

Experience the passion of Spanish culture through fiery flamenco performances, traditional Andalusian cuisine and engaging cultural activities. Immerse yourself in the rich heritage of southern Spain.

Venue: La Bohême Theater; 43, Jibek Joly Street. Tickets are available here.

“Dedication to Sarah Vaughan: Jazz Timeless” concert on March 1

A night of timeless jazz dedicated to the legendary Sarah Vaughan. Enjoy her iconic songs brought to life by talented musicians in a warm and soulful atmosphere.

Venue: EverJazz; 40 B, Gogol Street. Tickets are available here.