Vibrant Events to Spark Your February Weekend

The second week of February is ending, bringing with it the celebration of Valentine's Day. The Astana Times has curated a selection of entertaining activities for spending quality time with loved ones over the weekend.

Astana

Milonga Tango concert on Feb. 14

The Milonga concert is more than just a performance – it is an immersive experience where live music and traditional milonga come together in a seamless dance of passion and elegance. Unlike a typical concert, this event invites the audience to become part of the rhythm, stepping onto the dance floor and moving in sync with the music as the artists perform. It is a celebration of art, connection, and the timeless beauty of tango.

Venue: Palace of Independence; 52, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Romeo and Juliet” ballet on Feb. 14-15

A captivating take on “Romeo and Juliet” brings Shakespeare’s timeless love story to life. Set to the music of a symphony orchestra, this production reflects love’s beauty, passion, and intensity.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Melodies of Love concert performed by Filigrano Quartet on Feb. 15

Step into a world of music and romance, where the warm glow of candlelight sets the stage for an unforgettable evening. Let each melody weave its magic, touching your soul and creating a truly enchanting experience.

Venue: The Walls Spaсe; 38, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Kontinental Hockey League on Feb. 15

Get ready for the hockey showdown between Barys and Lada, which is just around the corner. Brace yourself for a game packed with high-energy action plays. Don’t miss the chance to cheer for your team and be part of this intense battle on the ice.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Ne Prosto orchestra concert with “Magnificent Century” music on Feb. 16

Ne Prosto Orchestra presents a concert featuring the iconic music of the Turkish TV series “Magnificent Century.” More than 100 musicians will bring the soundtrack to life, perfectly synchronized with video highlights from the show. Immerse yourself in the world of history, drama, and unforgettable melodies.

Venue: Qazaq Concert; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Birzhan – Sara” opera on Feb. 16

This lyrical and dramatic four-act opera, performed in Kazakh, tells the heartfelt love story of 19th-century poet and composer Birzhan and the gifted poet Sara. Through powerful music and deep emotions, their romance unfolds on stage, bringing history and passion to life.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Tango Evening concert on Feb. 15

This evening, music speaks the language of passion, with every note echoing deep emotions. The program features classical and modern tango masterpieces performed by talented musicians. Rich melodies, vibrant rhythms, and expressive harmonies will fill the atmosphere with energy and feeling.

Venue: Smart Point; 280, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Haru” dance performance on Feb. 15

“Haru” dance performance blends traditional and modern Korean dance, capturing the beauty, depth, and harmony of Korean art. It symbolizes a single day in life, reflecting changing emotions and nature’s rhythms. With elegant costumes, live music, and refined choreography, the show creates a mesmerizing journey into Korean dance culture.

Venue: The State Academic Korean Theater of Musical Comedy; 158, Bogenbai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

The Queen Classics Show on Feb.16

Queen Classics is more than a tribute—it is a fresh take on the legendary band’s music. Starring Ronnie Romero, the powerhouse vocalist of Ritchie Blackmore’s “Rainbow,” this show brings Queen’s iconic sound to life with unmatched energy and passion.

An electrifying night of rock classics awaits you.

Venue: Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Swan Lake” ballet on Feb. 16

Experience the timeless beauty of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” in a breathtaking ballet performance. This beloved tale from folklore follows a maiden cursed to live as a swan by dark forces. Prince Siegfried vows to save her, but fate leads him to a tragic betrayal.

A masterpiece of classical ballet, “Swan Lake” captivates both newcomers and longtime fans. With stunning grace and precision, the dancers bring this story of love and destiny to life.

Venue: The Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.