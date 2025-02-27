Tokayev, IACA President Discuss Judicial Reforms, AI in Court Systems

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the International Association for Court Administration (IACA) Pamela Harris discussed avenues for judicial reform and technological advancements in court proceedings during their meeting on Feb. 27.

Welcoming Harris, Tokayev congratulated her on her appointment and expressed confidence that her leadership would bring new momentum to IACA’s mission. He underscored Kazakhstan’s commitment to judicial reform as a cornerstone of a just and lawful society.

“We are undertaking crucial reforms to strengthen law and order in Kazakhstan. We firmly believe that the rule of law must be fully realized, as it is vital for ensuring the stability and prosperity of our country. Therefore, I look forward to continued cooperation between the International Association for Court Administration and Kazakhstan’s judicial system,” Tokayev stated.

According to Akorda press service, the discussion focused on strengthening cooperation between judicial institutions and the potential integration of digital solutions and artificial intelligence into Kazakhstan’s legal system.

Harris, in turn, praised Kazakhstan’s ongoing legal reforms and reaffirmed IACA’s readiness for further collaboration. She highlighted the global significance of separating judicial administration from the Supreme Court’s functions and commended Kazakhstan’s active participation in IACA’s initiatives.

The meeting also addressed key aspects of justice system modernization, focusing on expanding partnerships between judicial bodies and leveraging digital transformation to enhance court efficiency.