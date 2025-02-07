Sixth EU-Central Asia Meeting: Despite Economic Growth, Afghanistan’s Situation Remains Dire

ASTANA — Despite the observed economic growth, the situation in Afghanistan remains dire — a quarter of the population is starving. This was noted at the sixth European Union (EU)-Central Asia meeting on Afghanistan, which took place in Dushanbe on Feb. 5.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, the participating countries agreed that further trade cooperation with Afghanistan is necessary.

Ambassador-at-Large Talgat Kaliyev outlined the country’s significant efforts to expand trade and economic ties with Kabul, drawing particular interest from attendees.