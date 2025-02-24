SCO Legal Framework Updates Take Center Stage at Beijing Meeting 

ASTANA — Updating the legal framework took center stage at the regular meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of National Coordinators, chaired by China and held in Beijing from Feb. 18-21. The national coordinators advocated a thorough elaboration of all the proposals to transform the SCO into a practical and mobile multilateral structure.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Murat Mukushev, the country’s national coordinator and ambassador-at-large to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The considered topics of SCO modernization lie in the plane of implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of the SCO member states at the summit in Astana on July 4, 2024, and it is important to develop a consensus approach on all aspects of improvement to achieve the set goals,” said Mukushev.

The participants discussed the implementation of the agreements of the Astana SCO Summit held in 2024. A thorough exchange of views was held on improving the organization’s activities and the content of the upcoming high-level meetings this year, including preparations for the summit of heads of state in China, reported the ministry’s press service.

The meeting participants also discussed the SCO dialogue partnership and deepening the organization’s international cooperation.