News Digest: Foreign Media on Dimash Qudaibergen, Kazakhstan-Jordan Ties, Middle Corridor and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights Kazakhstan-Jordan cooperation, the Middle Corridor, Dimash Qudaibergen’s award, and more.

Kazakhstan to supply Swiss nuclear power plants with uranium

Kazakhstan, the world’s leading producer of uranium, is for the first time to supply Swiss energy company Axpo, which has extended the lifespan of its nuclear power plants, Swiss Broadcasting Corporation reported on Feb. 17.

Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium mining company, and the Axpo Group announced that they had signed the “first-ever contract to supply Kazakh natural uranium concentrate for the energy needs of Switzerland’s Beznau and Leibstadt nuclear power plants”, located in the canton of Aargau.

Kazakh Railways makes the Middle Corridor transatlantic

The Middle Corridor is typically used to transport freight destined for Europe. Kazakh Railways (KTZ) has taken it a step further by using the route transatlantically, sending goods all the way to Houston, Texas, the United States, RailFreight reported on Feb. 18.

The freight train departed from Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital Almaty. From there, it traveled to the Black Sea port of Poti, Georgia, before crossing the Atlantic and arriving in Houston on Feb. 16.

“In this shipment, KTZ Express provided a full range of transport and logistics services, including the organization of the first mile, cargo insurance, provision of containers and preliminary declaration. This event became an important milestone, confirming the readiness of KTZ Express to provide reliable and high-quality service in any route direction, which opens up new opportunities for Kazakhstani manufacturers to enter world markets,” the company stated.

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kazakhstan’s defense minister on sidelines of IDEX

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the UAE, met with Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, WAM Emirates News Agency reported on Feb. 17.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 17th International Defense Exhibition (IDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including defense. Discussions centered on identifying further opportunities for exchanging expertise and training to enhance defense capabilities and readiness, supporting the broader development aspirations of both countries.

Fresh agreements boost Kazakhstan-Jordan economic and cultural cooperation

Kazakhstan and Jordan have signed significant agreements and memoranda, paving the way for expanded economic partnership, Trend reported on Feb. 19.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan in Amman.

At the conclusion of the talks, President Tokayev and King Abdullah II issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Dimash Qudaibergen honored at DIAFA 2024 for global impact in music

Rolling Stone reported on Feb. 17 on Dimash Qudaibergen’s nomination at the 2024 Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) in Dubai in November. This is a prestigious event recognizing influential figures from across the world for their contributions to art, culture, business and humanitarian work.

The outlet writes that Dimash’s recognition at DIAFA is historic. He is the first artist from Central Asia to receive this honor, placing his name alongside a distinguished list of global influencers celebrated for their impact beyond their borders. DIAFA, known for its rigorous selection process led by a committee of 25 journalists from various fields, highlights individuals who have made a lasting difference in their industries and communities.