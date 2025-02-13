New Program to Help Central Eurasian IT Companies Enter US Market

ASTANA – The Silkroad Innovation Hub has launched SCALE2US: IT Outsourcing Bootcamp, a new educational program designed to help IT outsourcing companies in Central Eurasia enter the United States market, The Tech reported on Feb. 12.

The program, targeting IT firms with at least ten developers, international experience, and strong technical specialists, focuses on sales and marketing development, practical work with clients from the U.S., and establishing business contacts in Silicon Valley.

Participants will gain advanced sales strategies, enhanced global competitiveness, and networking opportunities with potential U.S. partners. Applications are open until March 15.