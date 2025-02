Kazakhstan’s Transport Sector Sees 10% Growth in 2024, Led by Maritime Expansion

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s transportation sector experienced a 10% growth in 2024 across all modes, reported Trend on Feb. 7.

A total of 1.0788 billion tons of cargo was transported, with freight turnover reaching 514.5 billion ton-kilometers, marking a 5% increase over 2023. Passenger turnover grew by 13.8%, reaching 82.8 billion passenger kilometers.

Rail transport saw steady growth, moving 437.1 million tons of cargo, a 5% increase, while passenger travel by train rose by 5.1%.

However, the most significant growth came from maritime transport, which saw a 2.1-fold increase in cargo, totaling 2.8 million tons, and a 1.8-fold rise in maritime freight turnover, reaching 1.6 billion ton-kilometers.