Kazakhstan’s Proved Oil Reserves Reach 30 Billion Barrels

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s proved oil reserves totaled 30 billion barrels as of Jan. 1, according to the United States (U.S.) Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report, published on Feb. 6.

The report notes that the Caspian Sea has substantial oil and natural gas reserves from offshore deposits and onshore fields. Traditionally an oil-producing area, it has recently become a natural gas producer.

Azerbaijan’s proved oil reserves totaled seven billion barrels, Turkmenistan’s 600 million, and Uzbekistan’s 594 million. In 2023, these countries, including Kazakhstan, accounted for 3% of global energy production and 1% of global energy consumption. Kazakhstan contributed nearly half of the region’s energy production and consumption.