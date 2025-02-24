Kazakhstan’s Initiative Offers Business Opportunities for Ethnic Kazakhs Oversees

ASTANA — Since July 2023, Kazakhstan has introduced the Ata Zholy (the path of the ancestors in Kazakh) card for ethnic Kazakhs living abroad, providing simplified entry and exit to the country.

A total of 65 Ata Zholy cards have been issued, granting holders the right to live and work in Kazakhstan for 10 years. Among the recipients, 27 are business immigrants, while 38 are skilled professionals in various fields, reported the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population on Feb. 24.

The individuals who received the card include engineers, physicists, mathematicians, chemical technologists, maxillofacial surgeons, pediatricians, and more. These professionals have arrived from China, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan.

The primary objective of the Ata Zholy card is to strengthen connections with the historical homeland, preserve national traditions, and attract talented professionals and entrepreneurs to contribute to Kazakhstan’s development. The card is granted to ethnic Kazakhs living abroad without requiring them to renounce their citizenship in their country of residence.

Upon entering Kazakhstan, holders of the Ata Zholy card are issued a 10-year residence permit and can choose a region for residence, where they can pursue employment or business opportunities. While maintaining their foreign citizenship, Ata Zholy cardholders have the same rights as Kazakhstan’s citizens and the right to enjoy the same benefits as residents.

However, Ata Zholy card holders are not eligible to vote, run for office in the Parliament or local representative bodies (maslikhats), participate in national referendums, or work in public service. Also, the Ata Zholy card becomes invalid if the holder acquires Kazakhstan’s citizenship.