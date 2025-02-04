Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Set to Double Trade and Strengthen Ties

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are strengthening their ties with a renewed commitment to boosting trade, energy, and regional cooperation.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov discussed the prospects of their countries’ relationship, focusing on key areas such as politics, trade, energy, transport, and cultural exchanges during an official meeting on Feb. 3.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, Nurtleu and Meredov expressed their strong commitment to building a strategic partnership based on mutual respect, friendship, and collaboration. A major topic was expanding trade, with both sides agreeing to push efforts to reach the goal of $1 billion in trade turnover, doubling the current trade volume, which has consistently exceeded $500 million over the past two years.

They also highlighted the significant potential for collaboration in energy and transport, emphasizing the need to explore these areas.

During the meeting, Nurtleu congratulated Turkmenistan on the start of the International Year of Peace and Trust, declared by the UN General Assembly at Turkmenistan’s initiative.

The officials underscored the importance of strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia, notably, through regional initiatives like the Consultative Meetings of the Presidents of Central Asian states and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.