Kazakhstan to Use Recovered Assets to Build Medical and Social Center

ASTANA – The Kazakh government has allocated 2.6 billion tenge (US$5.1 million) from recovered illegally withdrawn assets to build a special social services center in the Abai Region, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Feb. 12.

The 100-bed facility will be constructed in Semei and is expected to expand access to high-quality medical care for residents.

So far, the government has allocated nearly 59.4 billion tenge (US$118 million) for the construction of 13 socially significant facilities, including schools in villages, a music school, two sports complexes, a multifunctional hospital complex, a dormitory, two kindergartens and a first-aid station.

Construction is also underway on a sports complex for gifted child athletes in the town of Arkalyk, a rehabilitation center for children with musculoskeletal disorders in Astana, and a training center for people with special needs in Almaty.