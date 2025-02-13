Kazakhstan to Increase Gas Supplies to China

By Staff Report in Business on 13 February 2025

ASTANA – QazaqGaz national company and PetroChina International have agreed to increase gas supplies to China in 2025, reported QazaqGaz’s press service.

Sanzhar Zharkeshov and Wu Junli. Photo credit: QazaqGaz

The corresponding addendum to the existing three-year natural gas purchase and sale agreement was signed by QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov and PetroChina International Executive Chairman Wu Junli during the Kazakhstan-China Business Forum in Astana on Feb. 12.

This step strengthens the strategic energy partnership between Kazakhstan and China, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable gas supplier in the region.

Since 2017, Kazakhstan has been exporting gas to China under a contract allowing up to ten billion cubic meters per year.


