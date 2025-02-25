Kazakhstan to Develop Joint Satellites with Mongolia and Congo

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary national space company has signed agreements with Mongolia and Congo to develop joint satellites, Kazinform reported on Feb. 24, citing the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

These countries are interested in Kazakhstan’s Earth remote sensing technologies for monitoring agriculture, ecology, and natural resources.

The company has been actively negotiating satellite exports since 2024. Guinea-Bissau has also shown interest in acquiring Kazakh-made satellites.