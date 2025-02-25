Kazakhstan to Develop Joint Satellites with Mongolia and Congo

By Staff Report in Business on 25 February 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary national space company has signed agreements with Mongolia and Congo to develop joint satellites, Kazinform reported on Feb. 24, citing the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

Photo credit: vistacreate

These countries are interested in Kazakhstan’s Earth remote sensing technologies for monitoring agriculture, ecology, and natural resources.

The company has been actively negotiating satellite exports since 2024. Guinea-Bissau has also shown interest in acquiring Kazakh-made satellites.


