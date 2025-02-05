Kazakhstan Sets Priorities for Economic Cooperation Organization Chairmanship

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev outlined Kazakhstan’s priorities as chair of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) during the first ECO High-Level Committee meeting on Feb. 3 in Tehran, reported the ministry’s press service.

According to Bakayev, the key focus is on transport and logistics connectivity, trade, technological interaction, institutional development of the ECO, food security and sustainable growth.

Participants also discussed strengthening the ECO’s institutional capacity and developing the ECO Vision 2035 strategy to address modern economic challenges. Particular attention was paid to structural reforms to enhance the ECO’s efficiency.

As ECO Chair in 2025, Kazakhstan aims to actively promote initiatives that improve the organization’s effectiveness and deepen regional economic integration.

ECO was established in 1985 to promote economic, technical and cultural cooperation among the member states: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan has been a member of the ECO since 1992.