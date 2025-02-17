Kazakhstan Proposes Simplifying Business Travel with France

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev proposed simplifying business trips with France at a meeting with Patrick Stefanini, the Special Representative of the French Interior Minister, on Feb. 10 in Astana, reported the ministry’s press service.

This move would open up new opportunities in investment, innovation, culture, sports, science, and education. The Kazakh side also expressed gratitude for France’s support in initiating visa facilitation negotiations between Kazakhstan and the European Union, which would strengthen business, educational, and cultural ties.

Bakayev emphasized the strategic nature of the Kazakhstan-France partnership and acknowledged France’s efforts in managing migration processes. Stefanini, in turn, suggested strengthening cooperation in legal migration, particularly in supporting young scientists, specialists, and students.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to develop strategic cooperation, implement educational programs, and improve conditions for the mobility of citizens between the two countries.