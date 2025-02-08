Kazakhstan Plans Stricter Penalties for Illegal Archaeology

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to toughen penalties for illegal archaeology and introduce stricter regulations in the field. The corresponding project has been developed and is currently under consideration in the Mazhilis, a lower house of Parliament, Finprom.kz reported on Feb. 5.

Scientists and archaeologists have spoken about the need for a tougher approach to the issue of punishing illegal seekers of ancient artifacts multiple times. This is not a one-year problem, which is widely discussed by experts every time new archaeological finds are discovered.

The proposed amendments would significantly increase fines for illegal excavations, raising penalties to 11.8 million tenge (US$23,016) and up to 23.6 million tenge (US$46,033) for repeated violations or cases involving specialized equipment. If conducted by a criminal group, offenders could face severe sentences of seven to 12 years in prison, similar to those for serious crimes.

Authorities report that recent enforcement measures have led to a fourfold drop in offenses related to historical monument vandalism – cases decreased from 28 in 2023 to just seven in 2024. However, illegal excavations remain an issue. Administrative offenses concerning monument protection also declined from 21 to 14 cases over the past year.

Under existing laws, all discovered artifacts must be turned over to state museums, and private collections of historical value are prohibited. The new amendments propose a state monopoly on the exhibition of antiquities while exporting archaeological finds would require official approval.

Kazakhstan is actively working to preserve its cultural heritage and promote archaeological tourism. Sites such as the Tamgaly petroglyphs, included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List, are an important part of this work. There are currently six such sites in the country, and the number may increase in the future. Kazakhstan currently ranks 63rd globally in terms of UNESCO sites.