Kazakhstan, Nigeria Strengthen Economic and Political Cooperation

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov met with a Nigerian business delegation on Feb. 6, led by Adeni Adesodji, representative of the Kingdom of Ife and Executive Secretary of the Kazakhstan-Nigeria Business Council, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The meeting focused on expanding trade, investment, and economic ties, with discussions covering mining, agriculture, transport, logistics, IT, and energy cooperation. Both sides emphasized the need to strengthen political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Nigeria. In this context, they highlighted the January meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Kuantyrov underscored Nigeria’s role as a key partner in broadening Kazakhstan’s engagement with African nations.

“Kazakhstan and Nigeria have significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in key economic sectors. We are ready to expand trade ties, jointly develop infrastructure and investment projects, and deepen political dialogue. I am confident that our efforts will strengthen our partnership and create new opportunities for business and growth in both countries,” he said.

Adesodji reaffirmed Nigeria’s interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s importance as a strategic partner in Central Asia. He expressed confidence that expanding economic and investment ties would open new opportunities for business, job creation, and technological exchange.

The discussion also addressed the development of transport infrastructure and logistics, including Kazakhstan’s involvement in international transport corridors to facilitate trade between Asia and Africa.

Both sides reviewed plans for an upcoming Kazakh delegation visit to Nigeria in February 2025. The visit will include meetings with Nigerian government officials and business leaders to discuss specific cooperation projects in priority sectors. The Kazakh side expressed confidence that this visit would be crucial in strengthening bilateral ties.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to maintain dialogue and enhance cooperation at all levels, including through specialized consultations and business forums.

The Kingdom of Ife, located in modern Nigeria, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. As one of Africa’s oldest kingdoms, Ife has long been regarded as the ancestral home of the Yoruba people and a significant center of African civilization.