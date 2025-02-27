Kazakhstan Integrates AI, Digital Technologies to Modernize Legal System

ASTANA – Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsenbayev presented initiatives aimed at the digitization and modernization of Kazakhstan’s legal system at a Feb. 26 government meeting, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Key initiatives focus on improving the enforcement system, introducing digital technologies, and automating processes. The Bailiff’s Robot will be upgraded with a higher collection threshold, and a Digital Assistant for creditors and debtors will be launched. Additionally, automation will streamline processes such as lifting arrests and travel restrictions.

Legal services will also be more transparent through biometric identification in the E-notary system. Removing territorial restrictions on notaries and private bailiffs will give citizens greater freedom in choosing legal specialists. Online consultations and a chatbot for free legal assistance will further improve accessibility.

AI-powered automation will enhance efficiency in forensic activities. The introduction of the E-saraptama 2.0 system will improve the speed and accuracy of forensic examinations, while Virtual Autopsy using computer tomography will expand forensic medicine capabilities. The Forensic Examination Center will be optimized, and paid research services will be developed.

A digital platform will enable automated monitoring of copyright use for intellectual property protection, and a mobile app will be introduced for authors and copyright holders.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev highlighted that the Justice Ministry currently provides 94 public services, 90% of which are available online. Reengineering 61 business processes has improved legal consulting, court decision execution, and forensic examinations, increasing efficiency by 54%. In 2025, it is planned to re-engineer another 31 business processes.