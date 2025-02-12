Kazakhstan Develops Research Strategy to Safeguard Lake Balkhash

By Saniya Sakenova in Nation on 12 February 2025

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation is determining how to utilize 1.35 million euros (US$1.39 million) in funding from the French Development Agency (AFD) to preserve Lake Balkhash, Kazinform reported on Feb. 10.

Balkhash lake. Photo credit: Central Asian Bureau for Analytical Reporting

The corresponding trilateral agreement was signed during the One Water Summit in December 2024.

AFD provides the grant to develop a master plan for the conservation of the Lake Balkhash watershed. As part of this work, the French Bureau of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM) will conduct comprehensive studies and develop a strategy for the lake’s sustainable water management.

Research methods include the use of satellite altimetry and hydrological models to analyze water resources and the current state of water use, as well as modeling future changes taking into account climate change and the impact of human activities.

The ministry also reported that water flow modeling into and out of Lake Balkhash will be conducted to develop proposals for optimizing the operation of the Qapshagai (or Kapshagai) Reservoir.

Once the master plan is completed, field studies of the lake’s catchment area will begin.

The work will be carried out by the BRGM. Kazakhstan will only take on the role of customer and observer in the project.


