Kazakh Innovator Drives Green Tech Vision to Women in Tech Global Summit

ASTANA — Kazakh entrepreneur and environmental advocate Assel Seifullina will represent Kazakhstan and Central Asia at the Women in Tech Global Summit in Osaka from April 23 to 25. In an interview with The Astana Times, Seifullina shared her journey, aspirations, and her project’s role in ecological transformation, as well as her vision for the region’s sustainable development and innovation potential.

“Small steps can lead to great results”

“Growing up in Kazakhstan, I watched technology and society evolve, and I realized that it was important for me to be a part of these changes. Since childhood, I have believed that even small steps can lead to great results,” said Seifullina.

“My professional career began in the field of IT and education. I progressed from a specialist to an entrepreneur, creating projects that can change people’s perspectives and shape new approaches. It has always been important to me not just to complete tasks but to see how my ideas come to life and help society become more aware,” she added.

Seifullina, founder of Global Green Hub, leads multiple sustainability initiatives, including Zara’s Planet, which promotes environmental education for children and families; Intellect and Soul, which supports children with mental disabilities; and Beauty Recycling, a program that fosters sustainability in the beauty industry.

“The turning point in my life was the illness of my child. This was not just a test but a moment that sparked significant change. I could not afford to accept the circumstances. Instead, I sought solutions and opportunities to change the situation in our family and help other parents and children,” said Seifullina.

This experience led her to the Intellect and Soul project, which supports children with special needs. Initially rooted in personal experience, the initiative now helps many families, creating conditions for every child to reach their potential.

“Unfortunately, the system does not always offer real support for families raising children with special needs, and they often struggle alone. Through the Intellect and Soul initiative, we integrate technology, psychology, and creative techniques to create a comfortable environment for children’s development,” said Seifullina

“We already have success stories. For example, one 11-year-old girl attended our quest with her mother for the first time and, within two hours, became so engaged that she now participates in literary contests,” she added.

A personal mission and a global stage

As a winner of the Women in Tech Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) GreenTech Awards, she sees the upcoming summit in Osaka as an opportunity to amplify Kazakhstan’s role in global green innovation.

“This is not just about attending a conference. I believe women can change the world, but leadership, especially in technology, requires perseverance and determination. For me, this is also about my personal journey—I am the mother of a child with special needs, and every day I learn to overcome challenges,” said Seifullina.

“Kazakhstan has the potential to be a leader in green technology, and we must make our voices heard,” she added.

Women in tech and leadership

As a mentor and advocate for women in technology, Seifullina has observed progress in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, with more women entering IT, startups and sustainability sectors. However, she notes that significant barriers remain, particularly in securing funding for women-led startups, overcoming gender stereotypes, and finding mentorship opportunities.

“It is still challenging for women in Central Asia to attract investment, especially in sustainability and education-focused projects. We need dedicated venture funds and platforms where women can showcase their ideas to potential investors,” said Seifullina.

Another issue is the lack of female role models and mentors in Kazakhstan. Seifullina emphasized the need to increase the visibility of women leaders in technology.

“Young girls taking their first steps in technology often lack examples of successful women to look up to. It is important to highlight the stories of such leaders and develop mentoring programs,” she said.

Gender stereotypes and social pressure also continue to constrain women’s entrepreneurial development. To change this, Seifullina advocates for educational programs aimed at school girls and female students to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields among girls.

“Balancing career and family remains a challenge for many Central Asian women. In a traditional society, most household chores fall on women, making it difficult for them to develop professionally,” said Seifullina. She suggested that corporate programs with flexible working conditions and support for women on maternity leave could be potential solutions.

Seifullina also highlighted the lack of access to international platforms for women in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

“Women from our region rarely get opportunities to develop their projects and find partners internationally. We need grant programs and global networks to help them participate more actively in the innovation community,” she said.

“Despite all the challenges, the women’s community in technology is getting stronger. We see how associations of women in IT, acceleration programs and educational projects are emerging,” Seifullina added.

Tackling environmental challenges in Central Asia

Central Asia faces major environmental issues, including reliance on fossil fuels, inadequate recycling infrastructure, and a lack of environmental education.

“Ecology is not just about conservation—it is the new ‘oil,’ a source of innovation and economic expansion. By integrating technology and sustainability, we can drive long-term economic benefits for the region,” said Seifullina.

A major barrier to environmental progress is a lack of awareness and sustainable lifestyle skills. According to Seifullina, possible solutions are early environmental education, integrating sustainability into curricula, and promoting eco-friendly habits through social and business initiatives.

“Another problem is the insufficient financing of green projects. Environmental initiatives are often not prioritized by private capital and government programs. To attract investment, we must develop public-private partnerships, grant programs, ESG investments, and green bonds,” she said.

Through Global Green Hub, Seifullina aims to address these challenges by combining technology, ecology, and education for sustainable development. One key focus is environmental education, which includes programs for children and adults to foster environmental literacy. For example, Zara’s Planet engages children through interactive games and books, while Beauty Recycling promotes responsible consumption in the beauty industry.

“Children quickly learn how to use gadgets but do not know how to conserve resources. They are growing up in a culture of consumerism without understanding the consequences. That is why we created Zara’s Planet, a project that changes the way children learn about sustainability,” said Seifullina.

Despite the existing challenges, she highlighted that the region has potential for green technologies and ecological businesses in Central Asia, particularly in solar and wind energy, ESG-focused government initiatives, and growing interest in environmental education.

“Global Green Hub is actively working to accelerate these processes by connecting people, ideas, and technologies. Central Asia’s environmental transformation is not just a necessity but an opportunity for economic growth, innovation, and sustainability,” added Seifullina.

The significance of the Women in Tech summit

Seifullina shared that her participation in the Osaka summit will be a pivotal moment not only for her but also for Kazakhstan and Central Asia, as it will be an opportunity to establish valuable contacts and attract international partners, investors, and experts.

“This is a chance to show that Kazakhstan and Central Asia are not just consumers of innovation but also creators. We often hear about global green technologies, but our region is rarely included among world leaders. I want to change this perception,” she said.

“As a female entrepreneur, this is also a personal milestone. In sustainable technology, women still face challenges that men often do not. I know what building an environmental startup in a world focused on fast profits is like. But I also know that women are making incredible contributions to science, technology, and business, and our voices must be heard louder,” Seifullina added.