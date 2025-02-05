Italy Includes Mangystau in Travel Tour Catalog

By Staff Report in Tourism on 5 February 2025

ASTANA – An Italian tour operator has added eco-friendly routes of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region to its travel catalog alongside trips to Almaty and the Turkistan Region, Kazakh Tourism National Company reported on Feb. 4.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

Promoting new routes and expanding tourism ties between Kazakhstan and Italy were key points in a recently signed memorandum of cooperation between Kazakh Tourism and the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association.

Italian airline Neos Air plans to increase flights between the countries to three per week starting in March, using Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Kazakhstan is becoming a more popular destination for Italian travelers. According to the Border Service of the National Security Committee, Italian travelers grew 32% to 13,000 in 2024.


