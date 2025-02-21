Fun Things to Do in Astana and Almaty Before February Ends

ASTANA – This week is packed with thrilling events, from vibrant ballets to exciting hockey matches. Dive into the excitement and enjoy an unforgettable time filled with energy and great vibes.

Astana

“December Rain” ballet on Feb. 22

“December Rain” tells the poignant love story of composer Frederic Chopin and writer George Sand. As a renowned romantic composer, Chopin’s life intertwined with Sand, a bold writer who used a male pseudonym to succeed in 19th-century France. Their romance, filled with more sorrow than joy, remains one of the most unforgettable love stories.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Nutcracker” ballet on Feb. 21-23

Step into a magical world with Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” This enchanting ballet brings to life the beloved story of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and their journey through a fantastical land of sugar plums, snowflakes, and unforgettable music. Don’t miss your chance to experience this timeless holiday classic — a performance filled with beauty, magic, and joy.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Pop Art: Warhol, Lichtenstein and others” exhibition from Jan. 23 to March 8

Pop art, influenced by everyday objects like comic books, brands and celebrities, breaks the barriers between popular culture and fine art, turning familiar images into artistic icons. Explore a unique exhibition showcasing the works of the most renowned pop art artists. Don’t miss out on this immersive journey through the vibrant art of the 20th century.

Venue: Has Sanat Art Gallery; 14 D, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Kontinental Hockey League on Feb. 22

Get ready for an exciting hockey match between Kazakhstan’s Barys and Admiral of Vladivostok, Russia. Expect intense competition on the ice. Don’t miss the chance to support your team.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Kings of Foreign Rock concert on Feb. 22

The Jazi Orchestra rock band presents a concert full of energy and emotion. Enjoy legendary rock hits performed by talented musicians, powerful vocals, and an electrifying live atmosphere.

Venue: Concordia; 151, Bogenbai Batyr. Tickets are available here.

1001 Nights ice show on Feb. 23

“1001 Nights” is a grand theater and circus show filled with the magic of the East. Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin and two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva will take the ice to bring Scheherazade’s tales to life. The audience will experience mesmerizing oriental music, stunning choreography, aerial acrobatics, fire shows. This unforgettable performance will combine passion, grace, and excitement on the ice.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 5/12, Nurkent microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

World of Bollywood: Music from the Best Indian Cinema on Feb. 23

Bollywood has enchanted the world with its films and unforgettable music, known for its emotional depth and uplifting energy. On this evening, you will hear the best soundtracks from films such as “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Veer-Zaara,” “My Name is Khan,” and many others.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.