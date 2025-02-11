Foreign Digital Companies Pay $150 Million in Taxes to Kazakhstan Over Three Years

ASTANA – Over the past three years, 101 foreign companies registered in Kazakhstan have paid 75 billion tenge (US$147.3 million) in taxes, the Kazakh Finance Ministry’s press service reported on Feb. 10.

Huawei, Aliexpress, Google, Apple, Netflix, and other international firms are among the companies involved. Last year, they paid 35 billion tenge (US$68.7 million).

This results from applying new rules for taxing foreign Internet companies (Google tax), which were implemented in 2022 following the Tax Code.

The tax applies to foreign digital companies selling goods or providing online services to consumers in Kazakhstan.

At the end of 2024, TEMU, Pinduoduo, and the Alibaba Group of Companies completed conditional registration.