Discover Top Weekend Activities in Astana and Almaty 

ASTANA – As the weekend approaches, it’s the perfect time to indulge in relaxation and entertainment through a variety of enriching activities. Whether you’re drawn to captivating art exhibitions or thrilling live musical performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Astana

“Language is the Source of Virtue: Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk” exhibition on Feb. 7-23

This exhibition highlights the Turkic people as creators of civilization and showcases their rich cultural heritage that has endured through the centuries.

One of the key exhibits is a portrait of Mahmud Kashgari, offering insight into his life and work. Visitors will also see the most accurate copy of his famous work, “Dīwān Lughat al-Turk,” along with original versions in Turkic and Kyrgyz languages, selected words and proverbs, and traditional men’s and women’s clothing from the 11th century.

These artifacts bring to life the daily life and culture of the Turkic people of that era. Step into the world of Turkic history and experience a legacy that continues to inspire today.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Symphonic Classics of the 20th Century concert on Feb. 9

A concert featuring works by 20th-century classical composers. The program included lively symphonic pieces inspired by Kazakh kuy, playful neoclassical music, and the rhythms of American jazz blues.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Retro Show concert on Feb. 9

Retro Show is a lively musical journey through the golden age of popular music. The main event is a special concert featuring songs that shaped different generations. Enjoy performances by top retro bands and DJs for a night full of dancing and fun.

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34, Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Soundtracks from European Films concert

This special concert takes you on a journey through the greatest moments of European cinema, featuring the unforgettable music of Oscar-winning films. A talented chamber ensemble brings these scenes to life through the beauty of live music, letting you relive the most powerful and emotional moments of the big screen.

Venue: Smart Point Art Scene; 280, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Un Ballo in Maschera” (A Masked Ball) on Feb. 8

Experience the drama and passion of Verdi’s opera in a dazzling masquerade setting. Join an unforgettable evening of music and mystery.

Venue: Abai Kazakh National Theater of Opera and Ballet; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.