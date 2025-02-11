Coventry University Branch Graduates Can Earn British Diplomas in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Graduates of Coventry University’s branch in Astana, which opened this academic year, can now receive a British diploma without leaving Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova met with Coventry University Group Vice-Chancellor and CEO John Latham on Feb. 11 to discuss training highly qualified professionals to meet labor market demands.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the university currently has over 100 students enrolled in entrepreneurship, design, economics, and finance undergraduate programs.

Duissenova, referencing the Atlas of New Professions, highlighted the opportunity to expand training areas based on Kazakhstan’s needs. She encouraged the university to help train specialists in mechanical engineering, manufacturing, nuclear energy, education, healthcare, and creative industries.

Latham expressed Coventry University’s interest in broadening training areas and developing new curricula in partnership with industry ministries. He noted that the university’s global branch designs programs taking into account local market demand.

To date, Kazakhstan closely collaborates with 23 leading universities in the world.