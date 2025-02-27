Astana Hosts High-Level Talks on UN80, Kazakhstan’s Role and Future of Multilateralism

ASTANA — A high-level panel discussion marking the United Nations’ 80th anniversary and Kazakhstan’s accession to the organization convened over 70 representatives from government institutions, the diplomatic corps, the UN, and academia on Feb. 26. The event explored Kazakhstan’s contributions to global peace, security, and sustainable development while examining the evolving role of the UN in today’s geopolitical landscape.

Organized by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Presidential Center of Kazakhstan, the discussion was held in light of the Summit of the Future 2024 outcome documents, including the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations. These initiatives aim to enhance global cooperation and strengthen the UN’s effectiveness in addressing contemporary challenges.

Kazakhstan’s engagement with the UN

“As we mark the UN’s 80th anniversary, we must reaffirm our shared commitment to international cooperation and ensure that global governance structures remain effective and adaptable,” said Stephen O’Malley, UN interim Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan.

He highlighted Kazakhstan’s engagement with the UN over the past 33 years, citing its membership in the Security Council and Human Rights Council, participation in peacekeeping missions—including in the Golan Heights—and its consistent support for the UN country team in Kazakhstan.

O’Malley echoed recent remarks by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, emphasizing the UN’s mission to prevent war, support development, provide humanitarian aid and uphold international law. He stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation in tackling global challenges such as war, climate change, mass displacement, and the governance of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“It’s hard to see how these challenges could be adequately addressed except through some form of concerted multilateral action. And this is not to minimize the challenges that we face right now. It is not to suggest that the United Nations functions perfectly or to assume that nothing would change, but as the Secretary-General has said, we have the hardware for the forms of international cooperation. What we need to do is update the software,” he said, referring to the Pact for the Future as a roadmap for reform.

Implementing the Pact for the Future

The discussion highlighted key aspects of the Pact for the Future, including commitments to closing the financing gap for sustainable development through an SDG Stimulus, urging donors to meet official development assistance commitments, and encouraging private sector investment.

The Declaration on Future Generations promotes youth participation in decision-making at national and global levels, supported by the newly established UN Youth Office. The Global Digital Compact aims to strengthen digital governance, promote innovation, and empower young entrepreneurs through the new UN Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies.

“The United Nations embodies a fundamental truth: global problems require global solutions. As we move forward, the implementation of the Pact for the Future will be a central priority in 2025, accelerating transformative actions that recognize the diverse circumstances and capabilities of nations while reinforcing the shared responsibility of all states to do more,” added O’Malley.

Kazakhstan’s role in global diplomacy

The dialogue underscored the urgent need for stronger international collaboration to tackle pressing global issues such as climate change, digital governance and security threats.

“The UN and its successful work in keeping the world out of another large-scale war since 1945 are the result of joint efforts of the nations and the UN’s dedicated service in the name of international peace and security. Regardless of challenges, multilateralism remains a strong leverage against a potential fraction within the international community,” said Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin.

He noted that the UN is often misunderstood, with some perceiving it as a gathering of diplomats who engage in discussions without tangible outcomes. However, he emphasized that the real work of the UN happens on the ground, in regions where its impact is most needed. Rakhmetullin urged international representatives to visit areas beyond major cities, such as Almaty and Astana, where the reality is different.

“The best thing is when you go to the regions, and you can deliver there. And you can bring—not money because many people think the UN is just about giving money—but knowledge and best practices. This is a very good asset of the United Nations, and this is what it was created for,” he said.

Rakhmetullin also emphasized the role of middle powers such as Kazakhstan in fostering global peace and stability amid geopolitical rivalries, advocating for increased diplomatic engagement.

“I think this is the time when middle powers can step in and try to change the game. And we are realistic enough to understand that this goal is very ambitious, but at the same time, without making the first step, we cannot succeed in making further steps,” he said.

Rakhmetullin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s dedication to multilateral cooperation, citing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that no country can address contemporary challenges alone. “Only by being united, in solidarity with the values and principles of the UN Charter, can we overcome complex issues that require a multilateral approach and trust-based dialogue,” he said.

Calls for reform and inclusion

Among other esteemed speakers were the Ambassador of Brazil to Kazakhstan Marcel Fortuna Biato, Ambassador of Türkiye to Kazakhstan Mustafa Kapucu, Director of the Public Opinion Research Institute Botagoz Rakisheva, and Head of the Department of International Security at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Dauren Aben.

The panelists stressed the importance of the Pact for the Future as a tool to enhance the effectiveness of international institutions and ensure that global governance structures remain inclusive and responsive.

Ambassador Marcel Fortuna noted the UN’s achievements in bypassing global war and containing nuclear proliferation despite challenges such as climate change and asymmetric threats. He stressed the need for voting reform and the inclusion of civil society to enhance representativeness.

“Maybe we have to think outside the box. How can we organize a voting system that is reflective but not necessarily as originally conceived? (…) How do we ensure that civil society and all the different components of society are represented? This is a potentially messy debate, a complex issue, but ultimately, through its work with civil society—helping people access basic necessities like food, water and education—the United Nations is doing its most fundamental job: empowering people to decide on their own and to think outside of traditional categories,” he said.