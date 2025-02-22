Almaty to Open Visitor Center in Tuyuk-Su Tract

ASTANA – A modern visitor center will be opened in the Tuyuk-Su tract, Almaty, the city administration’s press service reported on Feb. 12.

The center, estimated to cost 380 million tenge (US$767,049), will include a guest house, café, pharmacy, equipment rental shop, souvenir shop, and space for creative events. It will also offer electric vehicle transfer services to Medeu, ATV and bicycle rentals, group and individual tours, thematic lectures, and master classes.

The project’s primary goal is to create conditions for the development of local ecotourism, provide a comfortable space for recreational activities, and enhance Almaty’s appeal to tourists. The initiative will generate 22 new permanent jobs and contribute to the local budget, with anticipated annual tax payments of 170 million tenge (US$343,153).

The center will use environmentally friendly materials during construction, implement a tourist registration system with route tracking features, and provide free public restrooms. It also plans to host regular safety briefings on mountain routes. Additionally, the possibility of housing rescue service employees on-site, with space for up to eight people, is under consideration.