Almaty Hosts First UNESCO Global Youth Forum

ASTANA – Almaty hosted the opening of the First Global Youth Forum of UNESCO Clubs and Associations on Feb. 19, welcoming over 150 participants from nearly 60 countries worldwide, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the two-day event, participants plan to discuss key issues such as capacity building, youth empowerment, artificial intelligence ethics, digital technologies, sustainable tourism, climate change, inclusion, and arts education.

The forum is expected to result in the adoption of the Youth Roadmap of UNESCO Clubs and Associations for 2025-2030: Building a Sustainable Future Together.

The document will set strategic directions for the development of the movement, which is represented in 94 countries by over 5,000 organizations. It aims to enhance youth opportunities and strengthen the global network of UNESCO club leaders.