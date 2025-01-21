Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to Host 12 Major Local & Int’l Events

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to host 12 major national and international events this year within the Year of Vocational Professions, said Deputy Minister of Education Yedil Ospan during a Jan. 20 meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova.

According to Ospan, the first of them will be held in February in Astana. The EXPO exposition center will host a one-of-a-kind festival called the City of Vocational Professions. Visitors will get the opportunity to learn about future careers and cutting-edge technology over the course of five days. The organizers aim to highlight the possibilities of working professions. The event will include pavilions dedicated to prominent sectors of the real economy. They will include large corporations and industrial groups from all areas.

The meeting participants discussed work plans in cities and regions. The plan includes seven main areas and consists of 70 steps. On its basis, a list of 20 regional projects was developed, with the goals of enhancing the system of educating working professionals, career advising for school children, and involving companies in joint activities, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The meeting also considered the plans of the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund within the Year of Vocational Professions. The group of companies employs more than 255,000 people, of which nearly 190,000 are representatives of vocational professions. There is a need for 5,000 specialists. By 2032, Samruk Kazyna plans to implement 46 major investment projects that will generate more than 64,000 jobs.

“The country seeks to enhance the status and prestige of vocational professions. It is important to ensure well-coordinated cooperation between all interested government agencies, local authorities, enterprises and educational institutions that train specialists,” said Duissenova.

She also noted that the relevant work would not be limited to just one year and would continue on an ongoing basis.