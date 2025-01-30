University Medical Center Transforms Lives Through Transplant Procedures

ASTANA — The University Medical Center (UMC) in Astana continues transforming lives through advanced transplant procedures, performing miracles for patients with severe conditions.

Little hero becomes a bone marrow donor for his sister

A six-year-old Bogdan became a donor for his younger sister Arina, a patient at the UMC’s Mother and Child Center. Arina was diagnosed with a rare form of hereditary anemia at birth in 2020. Her condition continued to deteriorate despite months of treatment in her hometown. UMC specialists determined that a bone marrow transplant was her only chance for survival.

Bogdan bravely agreed to the surgery, making his mother promise “not to return to the hospital with his sister anymore.” The procedure was successful, and today, four-year-old Arina is healthy, attends kindergarten, and feels great.

“After talking to the doctors, I realized that we have no other choice. It was scary, but after going all this way and looking at the kids, I realized that it was not all in vain. We hope that our story will help someone gather their strength and courage on such a difficult step,” the children’s mother said.

Since 2012, the Mother and Child Center has performed over 200 pediatric bone marrow transplants. However, the demand remains high – 300 people in Kazakhstan need yearly stem cell transplants.

Heart transplant success: awaited call

Indira Smagulova, a patient at the UMC’s Heart Center, got her chance to live a full and healthy life thanks to a successful heart transplant. Before receiving a donor’s heart, she lived with a Jarvik mechanical pump for four years under the care of a team led by cardiac surgeon Yuriy Pya, the UMC Chairman.

“When the call came from the clinic, I immediately realized that there was a chance for a new life. The medical team successfully performed the operation and helped to recover,” the patient said.

To date, the Heart Center has performed 98 heart transplants. The demand for organ donations remains critical – 4,000 patients in Kazakhstan await transplants, including 140 in need of a heart.