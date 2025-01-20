UAE Company to Invest $30 Million in Grain Terminal at Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port

ASTANA – AD Ports Group, a leading global trade, logistics, and industry facilitator from the United Arab Emirates, will invest $30 million in the Sarzha multifunctional marine terminal at the Kuryk port, according to a foundation agreement signed with Semurg Invest, the terminal’s owner and developer, on Jan. 14.

AD Ports Group’s press service states that the terminal’s total investment will exceed $50 million over two phases. Upon completing phase one, the terminal will be able to handle 570,000 tons of grain annually. The second phase will expand the capacity to 1.5 million tons per year.

Under the agreement, AD Ports Group owns 51% of the partnership, and Semurg owns 49%. The first phase is slated for completion in the second half of 2026.

The terminal is expected to boost global food trade by connecting Kazakhstan via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to Europe through a sea and dry ports network in Central Asia.

“This investment demonstrates our Group’s dedication to expanding our presence in Central Asia, and in Kazakhstan in particular,” said Regional CEO of AD Ports Group Abdulaziz Zayed Al-Shamsi. “Sarzha Grain Terminal will not only boost grain trade and handling at Kuryk Port but also, by leveraging modern technologies and sustainable practices, we aim to establish a resilient and reliable food supply chain to meet the growing demand of the global population.”