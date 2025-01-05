President Tokayev, SCO Secretary-General Discuss Cooperation Priorities

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev on Jan. 4 to discuss the organization’s current activities and priority areas of cooperation.

Tokayev noted the SCO’s uniqueness and appreciated its enormous potential in the political, economic and cultural spheres of interaction. He believes that ensuring regional and global security is a special focus.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of improving SCO activities, intensifying ties with international associations, and promoting Kazakhstan’s proposed SCO initiative On World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony and Development.

Following the decision of the SCO Heads of State Council, Yermekbayev assumed the post of the SCO Secretary-General from Jan. 1 for the 2025-2027 term.