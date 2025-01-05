President Tokayev, SCO Secretary-General Discuss Cooperation Priorities

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 5 January 2025

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev on Jan. 4 to discuss the organization’s current activities and priority areas of cooperation.

Nurlan Yermekbayev has been appointed Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for the period of 2025-2027. Photo credit: Akorda.

Tokayev noted the SCO’s uniqueness and appreciated its enormous potential in the political, economic and cultural spheres of interaction. He believes that ensuring regional and global security is a special focus.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of improving SCO activities, intensifying ties with international associations, and promoting Kazakhstan’s proposed SCO initiative On World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony and Development.

Following the decision of the SCO Heads of State Council, Yermekbayev assumed the post of the SCO Secretary-General from Jan. 1 for the 2025-2027 term.


